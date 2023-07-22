A draft report on South Livermore Valley, prepared by the Alameda Local Agency Formation Commission, is now available for public review and comment.
The commission is a state-mandated local agency that oversees changes to city and special district boundaries, including the formation of any new cities and government agencies, with the goal of discouraging urban sprawl and preserving open space and agricultural land.
The South Livermore Valley Special Study is expected to guide government agencies in policy decisions affecting the South Livermore Valley.
The 70-page draft report on can be viewed on the commission’s website, alamedalafco.org.
Comments can be submitted online, by email to rachel.jones@acgov.org, or by mail to 224 West Winton Ave., Suite 110, Oakland, CA 94544.
Comments must be submitted by Aug. 11.
The commission will hold a public hearing this fall to consider adoption of the final report.