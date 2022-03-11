LIVERMORE — City planners will soon begin testing potential changes designed to make the East Avenue corridor safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.
The “real-world” testing comes nearly three years after a 26-year-old woman was killed while crossing East Avenue, sparking calls for improvements to try to prevent future tragedies.
Before the testing begins, planners and their consultant, Street Plans, will hold a public workshop on March 23, for residents to offer opinions on the various design alternatives created for the Tactical East Avenue project.
The workshop will mark the beginning of the project’s second phase. Last year, the first phase of the plan was completed with several written proposals, including enhanced bicycle and pedestrian travel, along with safety improvements on the road between South Livermore Avenue and South Vasco Road.
Four possible plans and a hybrid plan were created. These plans include eliminating parking spaces to accommodate bike lanes or deleting some traffic lanes while retaining parking. Ideas include medians, left-turn lanes, bicycle lanes and wider sidewalks, as well as changes to crosswalks and street lighting. According to the project’s website, eventual improvements might also include traffic calming measures, which involves designing the road in a way to slow traffic.
For this second phase, Street Plans representatives will make a presentation, including what residents should expect from the project, as well as discussions of its budget constraints and the feasibility of the plans. Participants will then be able to offer what they’d like to see tested and where along the corridor that should occur.
Andy Ross, Livermore’s senior planner, said the work to improve East Avenue began in 2020 after a fatal accident. Yameli Morales, a 26-year-old Livermore woman, who died Aug. 4, 2019, was hit by a car while trying to cross East Avenue, about 100 feet from Jensen Street.
Numerous people, including more than 1,300 who signed a petition, called on the city council to make the route safer.
The west to east four-lane route from South Livermore Avenue to South Vasco Road flows through areas with residences, schools, parks, industry, offices and community centers.
Following community workshops, planners will use temporary markings, cones and striping on the street to enable bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers to physically experience the possibilities and recommend to officials what they like.
Ross said the tests will enable planners to further refine the various designs and evaluate their effectiveness before making permanent lines and changes to the street.
To learn more about the study and view renderings of the alternatives, visit eastavecorridorstudy.com/phase-1. Residents also can offer opinions online at eastavenuecorridorstudy.com, where workshop materials will be posted.
Residents interested in joining the workshop should go to bit.ly/teaworkshop1. The event will be held March 23, at 6 p.m., at the Robert Livermore Community Center.
The next afternoon, the public can meet with planners on East Avenue from 3 to 6 p.m. by contacting dana@streetplans.org.