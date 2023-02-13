After a successful run in the East Bay Athletic League tournament, the Granada High School boys basketball team earned the No. 4 seed in the North Coast Section Open Division playoffs.
The Matadors will host No. 5 Dublin on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a first-round game. The winner will travel to face No. 1 Dougherty Valley on Feb. 22 in a semifinal matchup.
Granada (21-8 overall) advanced to last Saturday’s EBAL final with two straight tournament victories.
First, the Matadors edged Monte Vista 65-63 on Feb. 7. Granada came back from a 19-8 first-quarter deficit to prevail.
Then on the next night, Granada defeated Dublin 79-69 to move on to the semifinals. The Matadors led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter at Dublin.
The Saint Mary’s College-bound Andrew McKeever paced Granada with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Teammates NaVaughn Long and Tyler Harris added 17 and 13 points respectively, with Long grabbing eight rebounds. Donovan Cooks had 19 points for Dublin (18-9), and teammate Courtney Anderson Jr. added 18 points.
In the semifinals on Feb. 9, McKeever poured in 29 points as Granada beat host De La Salle 71-67 in overtime. The Matadors outscored the Spartans 11-7 in the overtime period.
Harris had 23 points in the big semifinal victory, and a three-pointer in overtime by Kevin Grant gave the Matadors the lead for good.
In the final on Saturday, the 7-foot McKeever had 25 points and Harris added 22 points, but Dougherty Valley won 77-70. Granada led 36-32 at halftime.
Two other local boys basketball teams were selected to play in the NCS tournament.
Foothill (14-14), the No. 10 seed in Division I, will travel to face No. 7 Bishop O’Dowd (16-11) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a first-round game.
Amador Valley (12-14), the No. 15 seed in Division I, will play at No. 2 Moreau Catholic (20-5) in another first-round game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Foothill defeated Amador Valley 50-47 in the first round of the EBAL tournament on Feb. 6. But the Falcons fell to San Ramon Valley 60-33 the next evening.
The NCS girls basketball tournament seedings were also decided on Sunday, and one local team was selected.
Granada (14-12) is the No. 7 seed in Division I and will host No. 10 Castro Valley (10-14) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Matadors were edged 65-64 by Monte Vista in the EBAL playoff semifinals on Feb. 10.