Drilling to enable collection of soil for possible contaminants at the site for Livermore’s controversial Eden Housing project was completed last week with a report on the results due sometime in October, city officials said last week.
During the last month, crews with the firm Pangea drilled six 4-inch-wide, 40-foot deep “wells” to insert equipment to take samples that will be studied in a laboratory, Livermore City Engineer Bob Vinn said.
During the next several weeks, dirt samples will be removed to examine shallow soil, deeper soil, soil gas and groundwater, Vinn said. He further noted that the new wells are in addition to several wells already there.
“We will be done collecting all the data and, hopefully, with the analysis of the data by the end of October,” Vinn said.
A report on the findings will be submitted to the San Francisco Regional Water Board. It is unknown whether a public hearing will be held, but so far, no public meeting has been scheduled, said Blair Robertson, a State Regional Water Resources Control Board public information officer.
“We are currently waiting for the City of Livermore to submit the completion report that will describe the work performed and present the analytical results,” Robertson said. “The City of Livermore and the Regional Water Board are aware of the public interest in the proposed redevelopment of the site.”
Livermore has hired the Oakland public relations firm, Craig Communications, to work on community engagement, Robertson said.
“The Water Board keeps the city and Craig Communications informed of public questions and comments, and we are prepared to develop a fact sheet that presents the results of the investigation if appropriate,” Robertson said.
The Livermore City Council unanimously approved the Eden Housing project in May. The project on the southeastern corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street in the downtown core is set to provide 130 affordable housing units. Proponents believe the project is necessary for residents priced out of the area because of high rents and purchase prices. Opponents, including Preserve Downtown Livermore and Save Livermore Downtown (SLD), want the project moved across the street. The community groups say a park should be built on the current site and that the alternative location could result in a larger project with as many as 230 units.
Following the city council’s approval, SLD filed a lawsuit to stop it, alleging councilmembers did not engage with citizens to consider alternatives to what opponents call a flawed plan.
Opponents also believe toxins in the ground could result in dangerous vapors filling parking garages and stairwells, thus posing a danger to residents. A train depot and dry-cleaning businesses formerly stood on the site.
During previous government meetings, some opponents have demanded a public hearing to discuss the contaminants.
The State Water Resources Control Board’s GeoTracker website says the location, known as the Old Train Depot site, has the potential to show arsenic, lead naphthalene nickel, tetrachloroethylene and petroleum hydrocarbons.
Vinn said a new cleanup plan would be developed, if necessary, once the city and Water Board have analyzed the sample results.