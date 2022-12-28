Gillig 06-01-17 266

(Photos - Doug Jorgensen)

A bus developed by Livermore-based Gillig, the largest manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the U.S., has received the highest score ever for a battery electric bus tested under a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) program, the company announced last week.

The FTA program, conducted by the Larson Transportation Institute at the Bus Research and Testing Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania, evaluates how well vehicles perform under conditions that simulate the rigorous duty cycles required of transit buses. The program requires buses to meet or exceed performance minimums to be eligible for purchase with federal grant funding.