A bus developed by Livermore-based Gillig, the largest manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the U.S., has received the highest score ever for a battery electric bus tested under a Federal Transit Administration (FTA) program, the company announced last week.
The FTA program, conducted by the Larson Transportation Institute at the Bus Research and Testing Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania, evaluates how well vehicles perform under conditions that simulate the rigorous duty cycles required of transit buses. The program requires buses to meet or exceed performance minimums to be eligible for purchase with federal grant funding.
Gillig said its new electric bus scored 89.9, the highest ever under a 100-point system introduced by the FTA in 2016 to provide a standardized assessment of vehicle durability, safety, and performance. The 40-foot bus performed well in all performance areas and set records for reliability and safety, according to the company. This includes stopping on average more than 30 feet, or two car lengths, quicker than comparable electric buses from other manufacturers in braking tests.
In addition, during more than 15,000 miles of testing, Gillig’s bus required only 15 repair hours of unscheduled maintenance, compared to an average of 72 hours of unscheduled repair time for other battery electric buses tested over the last seven years.
“We talk a lot about quality without compromise here at GILLIG,” said Ben Grunat, vice president of product planning and strategy. “These scores demonstrate exactly what that means. Our product being the safest and most reliable zero emission bus on the market is not our goal, it is Gillig’s standard.”
All Gillig buses are built in Livermore.