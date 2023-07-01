Monarch Tractor, the Livermore-based maker of fully electric, driver-optional agricultural vehicles, will launch a financial subsidy program this month to help farmers afford its MK-V tractor.
The company said its CORE 2023 Clean Off-Road Voucher Incentive Project could save farmers from 50% to 65% of the overall cost of transitioning to the MK-V, while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
Monarch also said farmers who have integrated MK-V smart tractors into their daily operations have, in some cases, also reduced a farm’s cost for both fuel and service by 60%.
Monarch will be participating in California’s $273 million Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project which offers subsidies for off-road electric vehicles.
The Monarch program will begin Tuesday, July 18, and will also be available to non-farm small businesses and rural communities. The tractors retail for about $88,000.
“Monarch Tractor is a mission-driven company committed to increasing farmer profitability and planet sustainability,” said CEO and co-founder Praveen Penmetsa. “The signiﬁcant contributions from programs like CORE, which help offset the costs associated with adopting fully electric agricultural equipment, signals major growth and appetite for a transition to zero-emissions farm equipment, an imperative step for a greener and more sustainable future.”