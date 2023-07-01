monarchfoundersfinal.jpg

Monarch Tractor founders stand beside the latest farming tech: an autonomous e-tractor. (Photo - Monarch Tractor)

Monarch Tractor, the Livermore-based maker of fully electric, driver-optional agricultural vehicles, will launch a financial subsidy program this month to help farmers afford its MK-V tractor.

The company said its CORE 2023 Clean Off-Road Voucher Incentive Project could save farmers from 50% to 65% of the overall cost of transitioning to the MK-V, while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.