Encore Players of Livermore will present its first in-person stage production since last December on the weekend of Sept. 17-19 in the courtyard of Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave, Livermore.
The community theater group initially planned to perform “The Dining Room,” a comedy by A.R. Gurney, indoors, but recently decided on an outdoor venue instead because of continuing concerns over COVID-19.
“There have been several news stories recently about theater companies falling short in their rush to return to live theater,” said director Martie Muldoon. We wanted to make sure we took the time to present live theater as safely as possible. That’s why I only cast actors who were fully vaccinated, and why we’re rehearsing outdoors as much as possible.
“It’s also one of the reasons we chose this play,” Muldoon added. “It’s a series of short vignettes, so we could keep rehearsals to a few people at a time”
As the show dates approached, Muldoon said it became clear that the group felt uncomfortable performing indoors.
“We were discussing requiring masks and vaccinations for audience members,” Muldoon said, “and even with those requirements we were reluctant to have that large a group indoors for two hours. We’re very grateful to Asbury for allowing us to move our production to their courtyard.”
“The Dining Room” is a series of overlapping scenes set in a traditional American dining room at different periods of the 20th century. Each scene introduces a new set of people and events.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, and 3 p.m., on both Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept 19. State and county COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students, and are available at www.encoreplayers.net. For more information, email encoreplayersoflivermore@gmail.com.