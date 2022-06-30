Evan Branning, a Livermore resident and activist who teaches culinary arts at Village Continuation High School in Pleasanton, has announced he will run for the District 1 seat on the Livermore City Council.
“Livermore is a really great place to live,” Banning said. “I love the community, culture, food, wine, and activities. My wife, Nicole, and I have made a lot of good friends and feel totally supported and welcomed. I’m running to help make things a little easier for people. Times have been tough and I want to work to make sure the city can improve people’s quality of life as much as possible.”
Livermore recently adopted a new map with four district council seats and the mayor elected at large.
Branning is currently a member of the Livermore Planning Commission, and previously served on several advisory boards, including the Human Services Commission, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District Foundation, and Alameda County Public Health Commission.