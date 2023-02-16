LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill High School girls’ basketball team lost their first round East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) playoff game 73-30 to San Ramon Valley High School on Feb. 10. 

San Ramon Valley started off the game going on a big first quarter run. The Wolves outscored Foothill 44-17 in the first quarter and took complete control of the game.  