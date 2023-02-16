The Foothill High School girls’ basketball team lost their first round East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) playoff game 73-30 to San Ramon Valley High School on Feb. 10.
San Ramon Valley started off the game going on a big first quarter run. The Wolves outscored Foothill 44-17 in the first quarter and took complete control of the game.
The Falcons stepped up the defense in the second quarter as they did not allow the Wolves to score, but they couldn’t muster up any offense as they were also held scoreless in the second quarter.
The Wolves led 44-17 going into intermission.
San Ramon Valley continued their dominance into the third quarter, scoring 22 points and allowing just nine from Foothill. The Wolves cruised to an easy victory in the fourth and moved on to the second round of the EBAL playoffs.
The Falcons end their season with a 9-15 record while going 4-6 in league play.