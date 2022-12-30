The Foothill Falcons boys’ basketball team defeated Castro Valley High School at home 53-34 on Dec. 23. The Falcons got their 8th win of the season with the victory.
The Falcons got ahead early and didn’t look back. Their stingy defense led to offense as they were able to force turnover which led to points.
On the offensive end, the Falcons made the smart plays to get them good looks at the basket. They eventually got their shots to fall and got a big lead to close out the Trojans.
streak as of late, winning five of their last six games. They have been great at home as they have a 4-1 record in their home gym.
Foothill improves to 8-4 with the victory. They will head to American High School in Fremont for the Tim Cole Memorial Tournament from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30.