LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill Falcons boys’ basketball team defeated Castro Valley High School at home 53-34 on Dec. 23. The Falcons got their 8th win of the season with the victory.

The Falcons got ahead early and didn’t look back. Their stingy defense led to offense as they were able to force turnover which led to points.