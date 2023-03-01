The Foothill High School baseball team defeated the Heritage Patriots 7-6 on Feb. 22. The Falcons won their first game of the season with the win.
Senior Brendan Comerford batted 2 for 2 with two RBIs and an RBI double. Sophomore Landon Comerford batted 2 for 3 and recorded a RBI.
Senior Tyler Gebb struck out three batters in four innings pitched and recorded an ERA of 1.75.
The Falcons started the game off strong, scoring two runs in the first and second innings. At the beginning of the third, Foothill had a comfortable four run lead.
The Patriots got on the board in the third and fourth innings. At the top of the fifth inning, Foothill led 5-2.
Heritage slowly mounted a comeback as they scored a run in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to just two, 5-3.
In the seventh, the Patriots scored three consecutive runs to take a 6-5 lead with half an inning left in the game.
The Falcons scored two runs in the seventh and won on a walk off in the final inning.
Foothill starts its season off with a solid win as they improved to 1-0 on the season.