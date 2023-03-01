LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill High School baseball team defeated the Heritage Patriots 7-6 on Feb. 22. The Falcons won their first game of the season with the win.

Senior Brendan Comerford batted 2 for 2 with two RBIs and an RBI double. Sophomore Landon Comerford batted 2 for 3 and recorded a RBI.