Registration is now open for Fall camps and programs offered by the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District.
The district said it has developed several new programs for all ages that will be offered either outdoors or online to comply with ongoing state and local health orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new activity guide is available online at www.larpd.org/activity-guide.
For more information or to register, go to the district’s website, or call (925) 373-5700, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.