LIVERMORE — Dozens of students and their parents last week urged the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) board to continue its International Baccalaureate (IB) program, an expensive alternative to Advanced Placement (AP) courses that might be dropped to help address a potential $6 million budget shortfall.

More than 60 people spoke during a packed school board meeting May 23, some criticizing the district for suddenly suspending IB classes for the 2024-25 school year without consulting parents and calling for innovative ways to fund the nearly $546,000 program.