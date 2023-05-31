LIVERMORE — Dozens of students and their parents last week urged the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) board to continue its International Baccalaureate (IB) program, an expensive alternative to Advanced Placement (AP) courses that might be dropped to help address a potential $6 million budget shortfall.
More than 60 people spoke during a packed school board meeting May 23, some criticizing the district for suddenly suspending IB classes for the 2024-25 school year without consulting parents and calling for innovative ways to fund the nearly $546,000 program.
“No amount of money should affect the students’ education for what they want to do and how they want to learn,” said Asher Steeley, an 8th grader at Joe Michell TK-8 School, the youngest of dozens of students who took to the podium.
Parents and students enrolled in the program at Michell and Granada High School said Superintendent Chris Van Schaack’s decision to pause their coursework blindsided them May 11 when they opened an email from Granada Principal Clark Conover.
“Evaluating the efficacy and impact of our educational programs are important and necessary actions to ensure we are meeting the needs of all of our students most effectively,” Conover wrote. “After careful consideration and analysis, Granada High School will suspend its International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme as of the 2024-25 school year.”
Conover explained that the IB program had limited interest from students “because it requires a strict course completion of ‘Standard Level’ and ‘Higher Level’ IB classes and leaves little room for the pursuit of non-IB courses.”
“Though the program has many great qualities, over the past five years an average of less than 16 students per year are completing the IB Diploma requirements,” Conover said. “With a program cost in excess of $400,000, it is very difficult to justify the cost with the number of students who complete the program.”
Some parents noted the principal’s memo on the program’s cost was lower than what district officials identified at the meeting.There was no explanation for the difference.
Conover said students unable to continue in the suspended program could enroll in AP courses, which, like an IB diploma, can result in college credit.
But unlike AP classes that test student acumen in individual subjects, such as history and English, IB is a full curriculum that includes courses in foreign language, business, history, philosophy, world religions, science, computers, mathematics and the arts.
“It’s a program that’s found in top schools around the world,” said Skye McCloud, a parent of three IB students. Describing the diploma program as a “teaching philosophy where the kids learn how to learn,” McCloud said it involved “thinking, research communication, self-management and social skills.”
“Kids learn to be creative, reflect on new information, think critically, communicate effectively, and experience and embrace a balanced lifestyle that values art, music, sports languages and community service in this age of smartphones and ChatGPT,” McCloud said. “It’s not about memorization. It’s about learning how to think for themselves, to connect ideas, work through complex problems and collaborate.”
Several students told the board the IB courses helped them succeed better than they would have done in a regular classroom.
“The reason I believe IB is something so many students are passionate about is because of the abundance of perspective and deeper approach to learning,” IB diploma candidate Will Hodges said. “The IB courses are longer; we very deeply analyze the material we cover. I’ve gotten the opportunity to very deeply study topics from all aspects of education, including the arts, history, sciences, mathematics, all in great detail. Because we’re able to explore this in such depth. I’ve noticed that it’s catalyzed a lot of growth for myself and my peers as students.”
Another student, Alexander Pepper, said IB students “find that they are treated with respect and accommodation.”
“IB has helped me emotionally and mentally in too many ways to count,” Pepper said. “I do not know where I would be without the program, and I hope future students will be given the same opportunities I have received.”
Statistics displayed at the meeting, however, showed limited numbers of students involved in the program, giving it a high cost per student. In a presentation for the board, Assistant Superintendent Melissa Thiede said 77 of 2,682 Granada students who graduated from 2018 to 2022 earned the IB diploma. Twenty-two of 531 students slated to graduate this year are on track to receive the diploma.
Although IB courses are open to all students, just 257 took one class in 2021-22; 311 from 2022-23, and 233 are slated for next year.
Thiede said that makes the program expensive, costing nearly $25,000 for each student who earns the diploma. She compared this to other programs where the district spends significantly less, including $300 a student for the 2,000 involved in athletics; and $380 a student for middle school counselors for 1,971 students; and $294 a student to provide each with a Chromebook from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Nearly $300,000 of the $546,000 budget goes toward salaries for a required IB director and a library, and another $182,000 for additional required courses, some of which have low numbers of students, Thiede said.
“I want to make it very clear that we have a very good understanding of the quality of the International Baccalaureate program,” Thiede said. “We know that it is a very fine and amazing educational opportunity. There’s no question in our mind about that. But the reality of the budget situation that we’re in at this point, the reason that this is before you, is it has become cost prohibitive, just with the number of students that are involved and the costs associated.”
During an earlier presentation, Doug D’Amour, the district’s director of fiscal services, explained that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state budget proposal shows a $32 billion deficit, meaning not only will the district receive less funding, but might have to give back $6 million it already received.
The numbers could change once the state knows its final tax revenue. The spate of storms in January prompted officials to delay deadlines for paying taxes until October.
“No one wants to sit here and cut popular programs for kids,” Van Schaack said. “The challenge that we have is that budgeting is a zero sum game. So that means if one thing stays, one thing goes.”
Van Schaack said he must return in a month with a balanced budget for the next school year.
“The challenge that we face is collectively, we have to make decisions that we don’t want to make,” Van Schack said.
Board members took no action, but no one on the panel immediately voiced opposition to the cut.
Trustee Steven Douin choked back tears as he recalled teaching IB history for six years.
“I’ve been dreading this moment for quite some time,” he said. “I think this is one of the hardest professional questions that I’ve been asked to grapple with.”
Questioning issues of equity, Trustee Yanira Guzman asked Thiede to return with demographic statistics to see which students were enrolled in the IB program compared to AP courses. She also questioned that only a low number of students benefit from IB.
“We may have only 22 students currently that are going to graduate with the diploma, but what I’m hearing is that we have a lot more affected, who are also gaining the skills, the knowledge, the critical thinking, and anything else that the IB program brings,” she said.
Several parents disputed the district’s count of students affected, saying they will return to the board with their own numbers.
Others suggested coming up with a solution in the community, the home to the Lawrence Livermore and Sandia National Laboratories full of rocket scientists.
Student Grace Peterson said she would never ask district officials to take money from other areas, such as athletics, but wanted the same opportunities for fundraising that the sports teams enjoy.
“It is disappointing that the decision was made hastily and without consultation from our teachers, students, families and community members,” Grace said. “We were never given any opportunity to take action to devise or recommend a solution.”