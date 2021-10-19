Fertile GroundWorks recently held its second annual Garden Appreciation to thank its supporters and nearly 2,000 volunteers.
Members of the National Charity League, Young Men's Service League, and Boys Team Charity joined Fertile GroundWorks board members in hosting the event for volunteers and their family members.
The nonprofit grows produce for local food banks at its teaching garden, The Garden of Grace, on land provided by Asbury United Methodist Church in Livermore. Since 2012, Fertile GroundWorks has provided more than 197,000 pounds of fresh food for the community.
This summer, the garden produced more than 18,000 pounds of produce, including 132 varieties of squash, tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, okra, melons, beans, and herbs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers also started a fruit orchard, expanded the number of garden beds, and began building a greenhouse.
The nonprofit has now begun planting fall and winter crops.