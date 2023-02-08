Livermore Municipal Airport Building LMA LVK
Photo courtesy of lightspeedaviation.com

LIVERMORE – New partnerships at Livermore Municipal Airport hope to bring to the area a new era of aviation, known as advanced air mobility (AAM), which could circumvent Bay Area traffic and quiet the skies over the Tri-Valley.

AAM refers to the group of aircraft commonly known as air taxis; small aircraft that typically use electric motors and sport vertical takeoff and landing capabilities to fly passengers short distances.