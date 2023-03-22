LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill High School baseball team defeated California High School 11-5 on March 16. The Falcons won their second straight game and improved to 6-1 on the season.

Sophomore Jack Fowler batted 3 for 3 and recorded two RBIs. Junior Mason Walsh went 1 for 3 while nabbing two RBIs and a double.