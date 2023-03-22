The Foothill High School baseball team defeated California High School 11-5 on March 16. The Falcons won their second straight game and improved to 6-1 on the season.
Sophomore Jack Fowler batted 3 for 3 and recorded two RBIs. Junior Mason Walsh went 1 for 3 while nabbing two RBIs and a double.
Senior pitcher Jackson Flora threw out six batters and allowed five runs and seven hits in 5 ⅓ innings pitched.
The Falcons’ offense got going early. They scored one run in the first inning and two runs in the second to take a 3-0 lead heading into the third inning.
In the third, Foothill scored three straight runs to take a commanding 6-0 lead.
The Grizzlies made a big comeback in the sixth inning. California scored five straight runs to cut the Foothill deficit to just one, 6-5.
The Falcons answered in the bottom of the sixth, scoring five runs of their own to take a 11-5 lead heading into the seventh inning. Foothill shutout the Grizzlies in the seventh and won the game on its own turf.
The Falcons remained undefeated at home with the win. They will face De La Salle High School on the road on March 24.