The Foothill High School boys water polo team defeated the Heritage Patriots 11-7 on Oct. 13. The Falcons improved to 8-7 on the season with the win.
Junior Cameron Jones led the Falcons with five goals and also added two steals.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
The Foothill High School boys water polo team defeated the Heritage Patriots 11-7 on Oct. 13. The Falcons improved to 8-7 on the season with the win.
Junior Cameron Jones led the Falcons with five goals and also added two steals.
Foothill sophomore Quintin Hoffman scored four goals on four shots and recorded one assist. He also added three steals.
Foothill sophomores Sawyer Thordsen and Nick Lacoban split time at goalie and recorded six total saves.
The Falcons will face San Ramon Valley High School at home in their next contest on Sept. 20.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.