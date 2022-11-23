The Foothill High School football team was defeated by San Ramon Valley High School 42-13 in the semi-finals of the North Coast Section Division II Playoffs on Nov. 19. The Falcons season ends as they finish the year 7-5.
Foothill struggled to get their offense going early and San Ramon Valley took advantage. The Wolves took control of the ground game and held the Falcons’ offense.
The second half was much of the same for Foothill. They couldn’t get the ball to their playmakers and struggled to put points on the board.
San Ramon Valley had two rushers reach over 100 yards rushing and were able to chew clock for the majority of the game.
The Falcons’ season ended with a loss in the NCS playoffs, but they picked up notable wins over Vintage, College Park and Dublin High. The Falcons will go into the offseason with key returners coming back such as wide receiver Chris Lawson and running back Sameer Lattier.