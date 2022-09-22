The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
The Falcons dominated the first set winning 25-8. Foothill was on the attack the entire match and did not allow the Cowboys to come close making the set competitive.
The second was much the same as Foothill won 25-9. The Cowboys did not have an answer for the Falcon offense as they could not gain momentum to tie the series.
The Cowboys made the third set more interesting, but could not get the win as the Falcons took the 25-18 set victory and won the game
Livermore dropped their fourth straight game and recorded their seventh overall loss. They will face rival Granada High on the road on Sept. 22.
The Falcons remain undefeated in East Bay Athletic League play and will face rival Amador Valley on the road on Sept. 22.