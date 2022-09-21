LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill girls’ volleyball team defeated the San Ramon Valley Wolves 3-0 on Sept. 8. The win gives the Falcons their 10th win of the season.

The first set was close, but the Falcons pulled away late. They were in control for most of the set and dominated in the spots they needed to. They won the set 25-20.