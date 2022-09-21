The Foothill girls’ volleyball team defeated the San Ramon Valley Wolves 3-0 on Sept. 8. The win gives the Falcons their 10th win of the season.
The first set was close, but the Falcons pulled away late. They were in control for most of the set and dominated in the spots they needed to. They won the set 25-20.
The second set was also close, but the Falcons pulled it out with their strong offensive attack. The Wolves had a hard time finding their rhythm and lost a close 25-21 second set.
In the third set, the Falcons showed their championship mettle, winning 25-21.
Foothill gets a statement win over a volleyball powerhouse in San Ramon Valley. They improve to 10-1 overall and push their winning streak to six.
The Falcons avenge the loss they took to the Wolves earlier this year and tie the season series at one a piece.
The Falcons will be on the road on Sept. 15 to take on Livermore High School.