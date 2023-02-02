The Foothill High School girls’ soccer team defeated Livermore High School 2-1 on Jan. 28. The win moves Foothill to 5-4-2 on the season.
The Falcons struck first, scoring two goals in the first half. Foothill was able to move the ball up field to find open attackers and made good on their opportunities.
At halftime, the Falcons led 2-0.
Livermore made a run in the second half when junior Juliette Salgado Garcia scored a goal to get the Cowboys to within one.
Foothill was on the ropes, but solid defense helped them close out the game. The Falcons’ defenseman were able to keep the ball out of the box which gave Foothill the win.
The Cowboys dropped to 6-6-3 with the loss. They have lost three straight games and will face Amador Valley at home on Feb. 2.
The Falcons bounce back after their loss to San Ramon Valley. They will face Dublin High at home on Feb. 2.