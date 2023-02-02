LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill High School girls’ soccer team defeated Livermore High School 2-1 on Jan. 28. The win moves Foothill to 5-4-2 on the season.

The Falcons struck first, scoring two goals in the first half. Foothill was able to move the ball up field to find open attackers and made good on their opportunities.