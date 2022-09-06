The Foothill High football team defeated the Castro Valley Trojans by a score of 49-6 on Aug. 26, winning their first game of the season.
The Falcons rushing attack was on full display as Foothill totaled 301 yards on the ground. Junior running back Jackson Chandler rushed for 150 yards on seven carries
Sophomore quarterback Erik Olson went 5/10 for 133 yards and three touchdowns in his first game of the season. Freshman Chris Lawson had three catches for 102 yards.
The Falcons blew the game open in the first quarter, snagging a 21-0 lead early. They added 14 points in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead at the half.
Foothill did not stop there. They tacked on 14 more points in the third quarter and did not let the Trojans score until the fourth quarter.
Defensively, the Falcons were on point.
Junior Graham Zander led Foothill with eight tackles. Lawson added an interception on the defensive end.
Foothill starts the year 1-0 and wins their first road game of the year. They will face College Park in their home opener on Sept. 2.