The Foothill High School boys’ volleyball team defeated James Logan High School 3-1 on May 4 in the North Coast Section playoff quarterfinals. The Falcons were the No. 1 seed coming into the game and were awarded a bye before their matchup with the Broncos.
The two teams kept it close in the first set. James Logan went tit-for-tat with Foothill offensively and made it tough for the Falcons on the defensive side.
The Falcons found a way to win late in the set to obtain a 25-23 set victory.
In the second set, Foothill did not waste time taking a 2-0 series lead. The Falcons high-powered offense woke up as they won the second set 25-9.
James Logan came back in the third set strong. Despite Foothill’s offensive attack, the Broncos were able to hold them back on defense and escaped with a 25-21 victory.
The Falcons finished business in the fourth set 25-16. Their offense proved to be too much as they jumped out to a quick lead early and didn’t look back.
The Falcons cruised to a quarterfinal victory and advanced through the playoff field. They will look to compete for a section championship on May 11.