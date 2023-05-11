LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill High School boys’ volleyball team defeated James Logan High School 3-1 on May 4 in the North Coast Section playoff quarterfinals. The Falcons were the No. 1 seed coming into the game and were awarded a bye before their matchup with the Broncos.

The two teams kept it close in the first set. James Logan went tit-for-tat with Foothill offensively and made it tough for the Falcons on the defensive side.