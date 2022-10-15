The Foothill High School volleyball team defeated the Dublin Gaels 3-2 on the road on Oct. 6. The Falcons obtained their 22nd win of the season with the victory.
The Gaels came out of the gates swinging, winning the first set 25-16. Dublin’s high energy shocked the Falcons as they were able to win the first set.
Foothill would come back in the second set, winning 25-18. The Falcons made the right adjustments and came back to tie up the game.
The Falcons continued their momentum, winning the third set 25-19. The Gaels did not quit, however, winning the fourth set 28-26.
In the decisive fifth set, Foothill put their foot on the pedal and won comfortably 15-9.
The Gaels drop to 11-4 with the loss and will face San Ramon Valley at home on Oct. 13.
The Falcons improved to 22-6 with the win and will face Granada High School on the road on Oct. 13.