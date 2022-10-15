Dublin vs FHS 10-6-22 166.tif

The Foothill High School volleyball team defeated the Dublin Gaels 3-2 on the road on Oct. 6. The Falcons obtained their 22nd win of the season with the victory.

The Gaels came out of the gates swinging, winning the first set 25-16. Dublin’s high energy shocked the Falcons as they were able to win the first set.