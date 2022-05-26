The Foothill High Falcons baseball team defeated Heritage High School 9-0 in the North Coast Section Quarterfinals on May 20. The Falcons shutout the Patriots with excellent pitching from their bullpen.
The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning to start the game, putting them up 4-0.
After scoring two runs in the fourth inning, they would tack on three more in the fifth inning to push their lead to nine.
Their defense also stood out, shutting out the Patriots who scored ten runs in their previous game against Berkeley High School.
Junior Tyler Gebb started the game for the Falcons and struck out four batters in 5.2 innings while allowing just three hits. Junior Brendan Comerford and senior Will Spinola combined to pitch two innings and allowed just two hits.
Senior Nick Walsh had a big game for the Falcons offensively. He went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. Senior Evan Bilter went 2-for-3 with two RBis. The Falcons totaled 14 hits on the day as a team.
Foothill advances in the NCS playoffs with the win. They will look to host and play in a NCS championship as they advance through the bracket.