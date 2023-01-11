The Foothill Falcon’s girls’ basketball team defeated Amador Valley High 62-30 on Jan. 6, bringing the Falcons their second league win of the season.
The Falcons got off to a fast start and held a sizable lead through three quarters. The Falcons really got going in the fourth quarter and shut out the Amador Valley Dons on their home floor.
Foothill held a 29-point lead in the fourth quarter and accelerated to the finish line to blow out their cross town rivals.
The Falcons shot 44% from the field and held the Dons to just 20%. Despite losing the rebounding battle, the Falcons shot 55% from behind the arc and recorded 10 steals.
The Dons dropped to 8-9 on the season with the loss and are 0-2 in league play. They will travel to Livermore to take on Granada High School on Jan. 16.
The Falcons improved to 6-6 and are undefeated in league play. They will face West High School at home on Jan. 14.