The Foothill High School football team defeated the Dublin Gaels 28-22 in overtime on Oct. 21, improving to 5-4 on the season.
Foothill junior quarterback Erik Olsen passed 17/29 for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Chris Lawson caught 10 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns.
Dublin senior quarterback Angel Barraza threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
The game went back and forth throughout regulation. In overtime, Foothill scored the game winning touchdown and forced enough stops to come away with the victory.
The Gaels dropped their second straight game and have not won a league game. They will face Livermore High School at home on Oct. 28.
The Falcons won its third straight game and are undefeated in league play. Their final regular season game will be at home against Granada on Oct. 28.