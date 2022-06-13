The Foothill High School baseball team was defeated by the De La Salle Spartans on June 2 in the second round of the CIF playoffs by a score of 5-1.
The Spartans started the game off well, scoring one run in the first and two runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead through four innings. The Falcons would put up their first run in the fourth inning to cut the Spartan lead to three.
The Falcons would struggle the rest of the way as they were unable to score another run. The Spartans closed out the game in the 7th and advanced to the CIF NorCal state title game.
Senior Nick Walsh recorded the Falcons’ only RBI and went 1-for-3. The Falcons had three hits total as a team.
The Falcons’ season ends and they finish the year with a 26-6 record. They were crowned East Bay Athletic League Champions when they defeated De La Salle 4-1 on May 13 in the EBAL Championship game. They won the 2022 Service Champions Classic in April and picked up notable wins over Northgate, James Logan and Acalanes.