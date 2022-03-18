The Foothill High School lacrosse team defeated the Granada Matadors 9-8 on March 10. The Falcons win their first league game of the season and improve to 1-1.
It was a team effort from the Falcons. The Falcons had three players score two or more goals and nine assists total for the game.
Senior Darragh Kennedy led the way for the Falcons with three goals on eight shots to go along with two assists. Freshman A.J. Becker and sophomore Wyatt Lam scored two goals each.
Matadors’ sophomore Nick Swartzendruber had a big performance scoring five goals and dishing out one assist. Senior Bodhi English added three goals and one assist.
The Falcons get their first win of the season and improve to 1-1. The Matadors lose their fourth straight game and drop to 0-4 on the season.
Foothill will go on to play Clayton Valley Charter on the road on March 22. The Matadors will face their cross-town rival Livermore High at home on March 18.