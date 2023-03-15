The Foothill High School baseball team lost to Acalanes High School 3-0 on March 8. The Falcons lost their first game of the season with the defeat.
Juniors Elija Lammle and Austin Harris as well as sophomore Landon Comerford recorded all three of Foothill’s hits. Senior Tyler Gebb pitched five innings, allowing three runs and striking out three batters.
The Dons got on the board early in the game. In the second inning, Acalanes scored all three of their runs to take a 3-0 lead.
For the rest of the game, the Falcons could not get runners to cross home plate. Dons’ pitcher Henry Souza pitched five innings and did not allow a hit while striking out three batters.
Despite a solid defensive performance by Foothill, they could not get batters on base and eventually fell to Acalanes.
The Falcons were shutout for the first time this season in their game against the Dons. Foothill dropped to 3-1 with the loss.