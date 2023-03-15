LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill High School baseball team lost to Acalanes High School 3-0 on March 8. The Falcons lost their first game of the season with the defeat.

Juniors Elija Lammle and Austin Harris as well as sophomore Landon Comerford recorded all three of Foothill’s hits. Senior Tyler Gebb pitched five innings, allowing three runs and striking out three batters.