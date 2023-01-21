LOGO - Foothill High School Falcons FHS

Photo courtesy of foothillfalcons.org.

The Foothill High School girls’ soccer team tied with Monte Vista High School 1-1 on Jan. 12. The Falcons recorded their first tie of the season in the stalemate.

The Falcons struck first as they took a 1-0 lead after the first half of play. Foothill’s patience led them to get easy looks and they converted to take an early advantage.