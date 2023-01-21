The Foothill High School girls’ soccer team tied with Monte Vista High School 1-1 on Jan. 12. The Falcons recorded their first tie of the season in the stalemate.
The Falcons struck first as they took a 1-0 lead after the first half of play. Foothill’s patience led them to get easy looks and they converted to take an early advantage.
Foothill maintained their good defensive play for a majority of the second half as they attacked the ball and held the Mustangs out of the box.
However, at the 80th minute, Monte Vista got a clean look and scored to tie the game. The Falcons couldn’t strike back in time and the game ended in a tie.
Foothill still has a winning record with the tie as they are 3-1-1 on the season. They will face Carondelet High School on Jan. 19 on the road.