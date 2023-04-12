The Foothill High School baseball team went 2-1 in the Service Champions Classic at home from April 6-8.
The Foothill High School baseball team went 2-1 in the Service Champions Classic at home from April 6-8.
In the first game of the tournament, the Falcons faced the Redwood High School Giants from Larkspur, California. Foothill dropped the game 5-1.
The Giants took control of the game early, scoring two runs in the first and third innings. In the fifth innings, Redwood gained its biggest lead of the game to go up five.
It was too late for the Falcons and they would drop their first game of the tournament at home.
In the second game of the tournament, Foothill faced off against Santa Rosa High School. The Falcons held off a Panthers’ comeback to win 4-3.
Foothill took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Santa Rosa came back to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning. The Falcons tied the game in the sixth and won on a walk-off in the seventh inning.
Senior Brendan Comerford led the Falcons, batting 2 for 2 while recording one RBI.
In the consolation championship game, Foothill faced the Berean Christian Eagles. Foothill again deterred another comeback and won 5-2.
Sophomore Take Sato-Kreis led the Falcons, batting 2 for 2 with three RBI’s. Senior pitcher Jackson Flora pitched five innings, striking out eight batters while allowing just two runs.
Foothill improved 9-4 overall after its performance in the Service Champions Classic. The Falcons will face Granada High School at home on April 14.
