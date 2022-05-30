Foothill High School seniors Jason Yu and Michael Zong finished third in Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making competition at the DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta last month.
Two juniors in the Foothill DECA program, Tanvi Kapse and Maanya Raghuram, were also Top 10 finalists in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making.
DECA is a nonprofit organization that helps prepare students in high school and college for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. The organization’s competitive events are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios while testing students’ knowledge and skills development.
Seven other Foothill DECA members advanced to semi-finalist rounds in individual events:
Isabel Dong was a semifinalist in the written phase of Integrated Marketing Campaign-Service.
Varunavee Mohanraj, Retail Merchandising Series, and Shristi Rath, Hotel and Lodging Management Series, were semifinalists in the roleplay competitions.
Misha Jain, Business Services Marketing Series, Emma Lin, Business Growth Plan, Jasmine Phan, Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series, and Aly Tran, Business Growth Plan, were overall semifinalists.
More than 14,000 DECA members competed at the ICDC, representing chartered organizations from all 50 states, Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Germany.
Foothill DECA sent 23 students to Atlanta after recording 51 Top 10 finishes at the California DECA Career Development Conference in March.