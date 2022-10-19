The Foothill High School football team beat the Livermore Cowboys 38-30 on Oct. 14 on the road. The Falcons hand Livermore their first loss of the season.
Junior Samear Lattier led the Falcons in rushing with 102 yards on 17 carries. Foothill sophomore Chris Lawson caught four passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Dominic Johnson led the Cowboys in receiving with 4 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.
The game went back and forth the whole way through. The Cowboys took an early 16-14 lead at halftime.
Going into the second half, both teams scored two touchdowns each and went into the fourth quarter with Livermore leading 30-28.
The Falcons were able to get enough stops and converted points in the fourth quarter to get the win. Foothill scored 10 unanswered points and held Livermore to zero.
The Falcons win their fourth game of the season and improve to 4-4. They will face Dublin High at home on Oct. 21.
The Cowboys drop to 6-1 and will face Dougherty Valley High School at home on Oct. 21.