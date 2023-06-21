LIV-FOSTER KID.jpg

LIVERMORE — A longtime resident credits the City of Livermore with saving his life, and wrote a book – “Broken Boy” – to tell his story.

A ward of the foster care system since he was 5, Gino Medeiros spent his formative years in 1980s in Livermore, facing challenges most kids don’t. From instability to abuse, Medeiros managed to overcome the hurdles life placed in his path and achieve happiness. Now facing his 53rd birthday, Medeiros has a family and personal peace. He said his primary motivation for writing “Broken Boy” was to reach others in the foster system.