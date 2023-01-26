The City of Livermore flew its flags at half-staff last week to honor the passing of former Livermore Mayor Dale Turner. Turner died at his home in New Mexico on Jan. 15. He was 85.
The longtime council member was first elected to the Livermore City Council in 1974. He then served as mayor from 1978 to 1979 and again from 1980 to 1982, where he became the first direct-elected mayor of the city and served two terms from 1982 to 1989. Turner also sat on the board of the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District for six years from 2001-2007.
Current Livermore Mayor John Marchand praised Turner’s commitment to the city.
“I was very sorry to hear of the passing of former Mayor Dale Turner,” said Marchand. “He was a long-time community servant, and while I did not have the opportunity to serve with him on the council, I appreciate that he took the time to serve our community.”
Turner supported development and in addition loved the country feel of Livermore. In an interview with The Independent in 1989, he boasted about the city’s rural appeal.
“No matter where you live in Livermore, within five minutes you can be in the country,” he said.
Turner was also well-known throughout the community for his work as a youth soccer coach and local volunteer.
His daughter Heather Bateson said her father was proud of his connection to the residents and community of Livermore.
“He loved Livermore with every fiber of his being,” said Bateson. “He talked about the city and his friends here quite often and kept in touch with many. Our family is so proud of him and to see him recognized like this has meant so much to all of us. My dad would have been so grateful.”
Turner’s memorial service and burial will be held in Livermore.