The City of Livermore flew its flags at half-staff last week to honor the passing of former Livermore Mayor Dale Turner. Turner died at his home in New Mexico on Jan. 15. He was 85.

The longtime council member was first elected to the Livermore City Council in 1974. He then served as mayor from 1978 to 1979 and again from 1980 to 1982, where he became the first direct-elected mayor of the city and served two terms from 1982 to 1989. Turner also sat on the board of the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District for six years from 2001-2007.