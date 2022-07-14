Larry Gates, who established and directed a key Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory program to evaluate the capabilities of the world’s many climate models, died late last month in Germany. He was 93.
Gates was an internationally known scientist who played a key role in establishing a consistent set of standards and measurements for evaluating the models, which became essential tools in the effort to understand how and why the climate is warming.
He earned bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees in meteorology from MIT, then taught and carried out research in the UCLA meteorology department. In 1966, he moved to Santa Monica, Calif., to direct the Rand Corp.’s climate program.
A decade later, he moved to Oregon State University to chair its atmospheric sciences department and to found and direct the Climatic Research Institute.
From there, in 1989, he moved to LLNL to establish and direct the Program for Climate Model Diagnosis and Intercomparison (PCMDI.)
PCMDI helped create common standards and measures in a field that had previously been “unstructured and unsystematic,” according to former LLNL climate scientist Ben Santer, who once studied under Gates at Oregon State.
That made it possible to compare models to one another more objectively and to evaluate systematically the accuracy of their projections against increasingly detailed and precise atmospheric observations that were becoming available.
The outcome of the comparisons was transparent, meaning the scientific community could see which models performed better and worse and under which specific conditions, Santer said.
This led to some resistance from centers worried about underperforming, he said. On the whole, however, it raised the caliber of the entire field of climate modeling and made it better able to respond to the critical scrutiny that is essential to good science.
Gates directed PCDMI until 2002, when he stepped into a research role. In 2004, he moved to the University of California at Davis, where he directed the National Institute for Global Environmental Change.
In the years that followed, computer modeling continued to evolve as computers and software became more powerful. One major step was development of “coupled” models integrating both oceanic and atmospheric dynamics.
Model intercomparisons like those formalized at PCMDI continued, lending confidence to the increasingly ominous projections coming from climate researchers around the world.
The gloomy forecasts continue today as ice sheets melt, ocean levels rise and concentrations of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases continue their steady climb in the Earth’s atmosphere. In 2022, they are at levels not seen in at least 4 million years, according to government agencies like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that are responsible for measuring them.
In a glowing personal tribute published in the Washington, D.C., newspaper, The Hill, Santer recognized his former teacher’s contributions, calling Gates “a visionary pioneer” and “a decent, kind, brilliant and honorable man.”
The Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg, Germany, was among the institutions that noted Gates’s passing. It praised Gates for having “advanced the frontiers of climate science” in multiple ways.
The Institute’s director, Bjorn Stevens, said that Gates “was and will forever be a personal hero…no one has influenced the field (of climate research) so profoundly and yet so humbly.”