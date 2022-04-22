The U.S. Senate earlier this month confirmed Marvin Adams, a former physicist from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, to be deputy administrator for defense programs at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA.)
Part of the U.S. Department of Energy, NNSA is the federal agency responsible for developing and maintaining U.S. nuclear weapons as well as related programs in international security and emergency response. NNSA owns LLNL and supports its major programs.
Adams worked at LLNL from 1986 to 1992, when he moved to the nuclear engineering department at Texas A&M University. He has remained there since, teaching as well as engaging in a variety of high-level national security activities.
Adams grew up in rural Mississippi and earned a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering at Mississippi State, then Master’s and PhD degrees in nuclear engineering from the University of Michigan. He is a member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, for example, as well as the Predictive Science Panel for LLNL and the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
“His expertise and reasoned voice will be a tremendous asset to President Biden’s national security team,” said John Hurtado, interim vice chancellor and dean of the College of Engineering at Texas A&M.