LIVERMORE – John Marchand recently announced his run for the mayoral seat, a position he’s held in previous years.
“I’m running for mayor because serving the community of Livermore is one of the most important endeavors in my daily life,” Marchand said. “I’m humbled, honored and grateful for the many requests from residents to step up and lead Livermore again."
In a press release submitted to The Independent, Marchand went on to note that he is committed to ensuring that Livermore offers the quality of life its residents deserve.
“We have positive feedback from my previous tenure as mayor that I will build upon,” he continued. “A poll in 2020 showed that 92% of respondents rated Livermore as a great place to live and raise a family. I will continue the careful planning and sound leadership that will keep Livermore safe, prosperous, and vibrant.”
Public safety was identified in the release as Marchand’s top priority in the city budget in order “to keep Livermore a safe community with outstanding police and fire departments.” He said he also recognizes the need to sustain precious open spaces, the city’s wine country heritage and economic vitality.
Marchand identified the current regional housing crisis as a critical issue that includes addressing entry-level, workforce and family housing needs.
“I am committed to supporting our residents who lack reliable housing and shelter by finding workable solutions,” he said.
Marchand stated that he is optimistic about finishing the plans for the downtown while continuing to focus on the needs of the entire community.
“Together we will focus on improvements for everyone,” he continued.
Marchand served as Mayor of Livermore from 2011 to 2020. During that time, the city rebuilt Fire Station Number 9, built a new emergency operations center and completed the first phase of Stockmen's Park.
“Livermorium Plaza and Veterans Park were both approved,” the release continued. “Livermorium Plaza was completed this year while the planning for Veterans Park is underway, and it is projected to be 30% larger than originally envisioned. Fifty-seven new pieces of public art, which are visible throughout our city, were acquired at no public expense.”