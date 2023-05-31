A young Livermore High School softball team advanced to the North Coast Section Division II championship game Friday, May 27 before falling to No. 2 seed Casa Grande-Petaluma 5-1 at San Marin High School.
The Cowboys, who were the No. 5 seed, upset No. 1 seed Redwood-Larkspur 8-2 in a semifinal game on May 23 to reach the final. Livermore has only three seniors on its 20-player MaxPreps roster this season, and 15 of those players are underclassmen.
“They’ve got a lot of heart,” said Livermore coach Andy Paulazzo about his team after the NCS championship game. “We started off the season really well, then we kind of went down, then ended the (regular) season with a win and just kept winning to get here. This team is very, very young and they are going to be right back here next year.”
Livermore, which finished the season with a 15-12 overall record, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Senior Alizabeth Ruiz led off the inning by slamming a 2-2 pitch into the left-center field gap for a triple. With one out, junior Anne Polaski sent the ball on the ground to the third-base side of the field. As soon as Casa Grande pitcher Lila Partridge threw the ball to first for an out, Ruiz bolted for home and the relay throw to home plate was wide.
But Partridge retired eight of the next nine batters she faced and kept the Cowboys from scoring again in a complete-game victory. The sophomore struck out nine and walked none in her six-hitter.
“She had a great changeup,” Paulazzo said. “When she got two strikes on us, she went to that changeup.”
Casa Grande scored all of its runs in the third and fourth innings, putting two across in the third and three in the fourth. Livermore threatened to score again in the sixth inning. With one out, sophomore Sophie Gerochi beat out an infield single and Jae Cosgriff, a junior, sent the first pitch she saw that inning into the left-center field gap for a double. But both baserunners were left stranded.
Audrey Sweet, a senior, led the Cowboys with two hits in three at-bats in the game. Ruiz was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
In its semifinal game on May 23, the visiting Cowboys erased a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the third inning and eventually held an 8-1 lead in the sixth inning.
“The key Wednesday is we hit … We had 12 hits Wednesday. We were able to play our defense the way we want to play. We were able to run,” Paulazzo said.
Cosgriff ripped a home run and two doubles, finishing 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBI. She was named first-team all-East Bay Athletic League this season. Ruiz was 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBI, and senior Kaitlyn Aguilar also had a double. Gerochi was 2 for 3, including a double, with a run scored and an RBI. Polaski also drove in a run.