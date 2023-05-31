SPORTS-LIV-SOFTBALL.jpg

The Livermore Cowboys softball team made it to the North Coast Section Division II championship game before being defeated Friday, May 27 by Casa Grande-Petaluma. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)

A young Livermore High School softball team advanced to the North Coast Section Division II championship game Friday, May 27 before falling to No. 2 seed Casa Grande-Petaluma 5-1 at San Marin High School.

The Cowboys, who were the No. 5 seed, upset No. 1 seed Redwood-Larkspur 8-2 in a semifinal game on May 23 to reach the final. Livermore has only three seniors on its 20-player MaxPreps roster this season, and 15 of those players are underclassmen.