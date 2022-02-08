After being closed for two years due to the pandemic, Livermore’s Goodwill store reopened on Jan. 20 with an official celebration and ribbon cutting.
The ceremony included Goodwill executives and Livermore Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno. During the event, Bonanno presented store manager Ebony Davis with a certificate of congratulations.
Goodwill Industries closed several of its locations in March 2020 in response COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions. Many stores remain closed, including one location in Dublin.
During the Livermore store’s closure, Director of Marketing Cynthia Alexander said the company took the opportunity to implement some upgrades and changes.
“We did not remodel the Livermore store, but there were some improvements made to ensure a safe and enhanced experience for our customers,” Alexander explained. “Shoppers can feel confident knowing that safety measures, such as strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols, mask requirements, spacious aisles, low-touch donation drop-offs and the temporary closure of dressing rooms, will help keep staff and the community safe.”
Alexander added that keeping stores closed while other indoor shopping businesses reopened was necessary, citing the safety of employees and customers as the nonprofit’s primary concern.
“Things are going really well,” Alexander said. “From our standpoint, we are really proud of the organization. We have been around for over 100 years, and right now we are doing great. We have had some great feedback and support from our community.”
Goodwill Industries has a long history as a nonprofit and social enterprise, putting its profit back into the surrounding communities. Over 80% of the organization’s revenue funds jobs and job creation, as well as supporting career centers where individuals can receive help with resume review, interview preparation and career counseling.
“We are more than just a retail store; we are a service to the community,” Alexander added. “That is our strongest attribute. We offer different types of programs where you can work for Goodwill or one of our partner organizations across the Bay Area. That is where our mission lives, in creating jobs for people who face difficulties in getting employed, whether that’s a lack of employment history, incarceration, homelessness or disabilities; we provide employment for people who have those challenges.”
Davis began working for Goodwill in 2019 as a lead processor and quickly worked her way up despite setbacks caused by the pandemic. She said she is proud to work for a company that serves as a workforce-development agency.
“When I was invited to apply for the store manager role, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this amazing journey,” Davis said. “Goodwill has not only provided me with a great job, but the company has also taught me a lot about giving back to our community. Goodwill lives by their mission to provide second chances and opportunities to individuals that may not be able to secure employment due to their past. We turn donations into jobs, and every donation does count.”
Goodwill in Livermore is located at 1374 Railroad Ave. The store is currently open seven days a week for shopping and donations. For more information, call 925-373-7990 or visit eastbaygoodwill.org.
Goodwill in Dublin is located at 7232 Regional St. The store is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, but is closed for shopping. For more information, call 925-833-8610 or visit eastbaygoodwill.org.
For employment information, visit eastbaygoodwill.org/employment.