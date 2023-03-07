LIVERMORE – The Granada High School boys basketball team has climbed new heights for its program.
The Matadors advanced to their first California Interscholastic Federation NorCal championship game since 1996 (and first NorCal Division I championship game ever) with a 69-57 home victory over Archbishop Riordan-San Francisco on Saturday.
Granada, the No. 9 seed, played No. 6 Salesian-Richmond on Tuesday night after this publication went to press. The winner of that game has advanced to the CIF Division I boys state championship game at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on Friday at 8 p.m.
“This community has always been primed for something like this,” said Granada coach Quaran Johnson after Saturday’s game. “For Granada to have not one, but two games of this magnitude here at our home floor for our community, it was just everything for us.”
The Granada boys game was the second game of a NorCal semifinal doubleheader on Saturday. The Granada girls basketball team played first in a Division III semifinal and was edged by visiting Caruthers 55-50.
In the boys game, Riordan had a hard time containing Granada star Andrew McKeever. The 7-foot senior scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds in the victory.
“It feels good to win this game at home. We know that they didn’t have all their players, but it’s still a good team,” McKeever said. “We knew that they weren’t going to be 100-percent. We just treated it like they had everyone.”
Riordan was the higher seed (No. 4) in Saturday’s matchup. But the CIF issued sanctions against Riordan last Friday following the Crusaders’ second-round win against Inderkum-Sacramento after the game was ended by officials with one minute, 15 seconds remaining due to unsportsmanlike conduct. One of the sanctions was that Granada would host the semifinal.
The Bay Area News Group reported that Riordan had five players suspended resulting from a brawl on the court against Inderkum, including three starters. Only six Riordan players scored against Granada.
The Matadors took the lead with a 7-0 run to end the first quarter in front of the standing-room-only crowd at Granada. Two baskets by McKeever, followed by a three-pointer by Kevin Grant, gave Granada a 17-13 lead entering the second quarter. Grant had 12 points in the game.
After that 7-0 run, Granada would never trail again, although Riordan (23-7) remained close until the end of the fourth quarter.
The Matadors led 34-29 at halftime. McKeever scored 22 of those points on 11 field goals.
Riordan tied the score at 37 with 5:11 remaining in the third quarter. But the Matadors outscored Riordan 12-7 to end the quarter and didn’t look back. Granada’s NaVaughn Long scored nine of those points, including a fallback two-pointer that gave his team a 47-42 lead, and had 11 of his 15 points in the third quarter.
“The first half was a little rough for me. I couldn’t get a shot off,” said Long, a junior. “But then I realized I saw all the gaps. So I was like, I’ve just got to attack the gaps.”
Granada led 49-44 at the end of the third quarter, then went on an 8-2 run to start the fourth. Riordan narrowed the score to 61-55 with 1:09 remaining on a free throw by Andrew Hilman. But Granada immediately answered, as Tyler Harris had one of his team-high five assists on a pass to Long for a basket, starting an 8-2 Granada run to end the game.
Perhaps the play of the game resulted from another Harris assist. The senior grabbed a rebound, then took the ball downcourt before feeding McKeever for an alley-oop dunk and a 57-46 lead in the fourth quarter. McKeever had eight points in that period.
Granada reached the semifinals with a 70-62 overtime upset of No. 1 Clovis West on March 2. The Matadors scored the first seven points of the overtime period and McKeever had 27 total points in the victory.
In the first round of the NorCal Division I tournament on Feb. 28, Granada trailed by 11 points at halftime before rallying for a 65-58 victory over host Sacred Heart Cathedral-San Francisco. Harris scored 26 points, backed up by 16 points from McKeever and 10 points from Long.