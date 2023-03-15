The Granada High School baseball team was defeated by Cardinal Newman High School 4-3 on March 8. The Matadors suffered their first loss of the season with the defeat.
Senior Ben Johnston batted 1 for 3 and recorded one RBI. Senior Joshua Morano pitched 5 ⅔ innings and allowed five hits while striking out nine batters.
The Matadors got on the board in the first inning as they brought in a run to take a 1-0 lead. In the third inning, the Cardinals scored three consecutive runs to take a 3-1 lead.
Granada started to gain momentum in the fourth and fifth innings. The Matadors scored one run in each inning and eventually tied the game at three at the top of fifth.
Cardinal Newman struck back and took the lead at the bottom of the fifth as they scored a decisive run to take a 4-3 lead. The Cardinals shut out the Matadors the rest of the game and took home the victory.
With the loss, Granada dropped to 3-1 on the season. The Matadors will face Dougherty Valley High School in their first league game on March 17 on the road.