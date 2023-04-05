The Granada High School baseball team defeated the Dublin Gaels 2-0 on March 31. The Matadors improved to 9-2 with the win while the Gaels dropped to 7-2 with the loss.
Granada senior Joshua Morano pitched all seven innings while allowing just one hit and striking out 11 batters. Matadors’ junior Riley Winchell batted 1 for 3 and recorded an RBI while stealing a base.
Gaels’ senior pitcher Cole Gaynor pitched all seven innings and recorded three strikeouts and two earned runs. Dublin Senior Carston Pearson recorded the Gaels’ lone hit on the day.
Both teams held their own on the defensive side of the game as the first six innings were scoreless.
Morano controlled the mound for the Matadors as he struck out batters left and right. Gaynor and the Gaels’ infield did the same as they kept Granada at bay.
In the top of the seventh, Granada scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead. Morano closed Dublin in the seventh inning and the Matadors escaped with a road win.
Granada bounced back after a loss in a game before to San Ramon Valley. They will face Foothill High School at home on April 12.
Dublin’s six-game winning streak was snapped with the loss. The Gaels will face Amador Valley at home on April 12.