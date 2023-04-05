LOGO - Granada High School GHS

Granada High School 

The Granada High School baseball team defeated the Dublin Gaels 2-0 on March 31. The Matadors improved to 9-2 with the win while the Gaels dropped to 7-2 with the loss.

Granada senior Joshua Morano pitched all seven innings while allowing just one hit and striking out 11 batters. Matadors’ junior Riley Winchell batted 1 for 3 and recorded an RBI while stealing a base.