The Granada High boys’ basketball team defeated Benicia High School 87-64 on Dec. 22. The Matadors improved to 8-2 with the win.
The game started off competitively as Granada took a three-point lead after the first quarter. At halftime the Matadors started to pull away as they took a 40-28 lead.
A huge third quarter for Granada essentially ended the game. The Matadors went on a 30-13 run to seal the deal and come out with a win on their home court.
Despite shooting 44% from the field, Benicia had 14 turnovers which led to Matador points.
The Matadors get a bounce-back win after losing their previous game to NorCal powerhouse Capital Christian High School.
Granada will be on the road in Southern California where they will compete in a three game tournament. Their first matchup against Lakewood High was scheduled for Dec. 27.