The Granada boys’ basketball team took third place at the Mark Madsen Invitational Tournament at San Ramon Valley High School over the weekend, going 2-1 with wins over Bellarmine College Prep and Franklin High School.
Granada went into the tournament without senior center Andrew McKeever, Nate Keaney and Spencer Langowski who are three key rotation players for the Matadors
Granada started the tournament off strong with a win over Bellarmine in their first game of the tournament. They controlled the game for much of the first half and halted a Bells’ comeback in the second half leading to a 60-56 victory.
Senior point guard Matai Faiaipa’u and senior center Anthony Rodriguez were instrumental in the Matadors’ win as they hit big shots down the stretch of the game.
“We did enough things well to beat a Bellarmine team who is always well coached,” said Granada head coach Quaran Johnson. “A lot of credit goes to our guys.”
In Granada’s semi-final game against California, the Matadors entered a dog fight against an East Bay Athletic League rival.
Granada got off to a slow start going down 6 points in the first quarter, but an 18-6 run in the second quarter gave the Matadors a 30-24 lead at halftime.
The Grizzlies fought back in the third quarter to take a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter. California made a basket with under a minute to go in the game to snag a narrow 54-53 victory.
Granada shot just 18% from the three-point line in their loss to the Grizzlies.
In the final game of the tournament, Granada closed out Franklin High School with ease winning 67-46 to take home third place in the Mark Madsen Invitational.
Up next, Granada will face Capital Christian High School on the road on Dec. 15.