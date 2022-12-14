LOGO - Granada High School GHS

Granada High School 

The Granada boys’ basketball team took third place at the Mark Madsen Invitational Tournament at San Ramon Valley High School over the weekend, going 2-1 with wins over Bellarmine College Prep and Franklin High School.

Granada went into the tournament without senior center Andrew McKeever, Nate Keaney and Spencer Langowski who are three key rotation players for the Matadors