The Granada High School boys’ basketball team went 3-1 at the Damien Classic tournament in La Verne, California from Dec. 27 through Dec. 30. The Matadors made it to the tournament semifinals before losing to Cyprus High School from Magna, Utah.
The Matadors won their first game of the tournament against Lakewood High School 63-55.
In the second round, Granada faced St. Paul High School. The Matadors kept it tight until the third quarter and exploded for a 12-2 run to open up the game.
Granada eventually would pull out the victory while halting a St. Paul come back and won 56-51.
In the semi-final, the Matadors faced Cyprus High School. The Matadors got down big early but made a second quarter push to cut the deficit to 28-26 at halftime.
Cyprus controlled the game in the second half and shut down the Matadors’ offense. The Pirates eventually won the game 62-52.
In their final game of the tournament, Granada faced Windward High and defeated the Wildcats 58-46.
The Matadors picked up three key wins down south and improved to 11-3 on the season. They will face Priory High School at home on Jan. 6.