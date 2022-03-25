The Granada High School boys’ volleyball team defeated the Amador Valley Dons 3-0 on March 24. The Matadors upset the No. 1 team in the East Bay Athletic League and improved to 8-5 on the season.
The first set was back and forth with both teams taking the lead at different points. The Dons went on a 4-0 run and tied at 19, but the matadors closed out the set on a 6-1 run to take the set 25-20.
The Matadors came back and dominated the second set thanks to a 14-6 run that gave them a commanding 20-12 lead. The Matadors didn’t let up and finished out the set winning 25-15.
The third set was the closest with both teams not having a lead bigger than five points. The Dons would cut the Matador lead to just one point at 21-20, but the Matadors closed out the set on a 43 run to win the game.
The Matadors pulled off an upset over the Dons who were undefeated in league play and held first place in the East Bay Athletic League Standings. The Dons drop their first game since Feb. 28 and drop to 8-1 on the season.
Next up for the Dons is California High School on March 31 at home. The Matadors will face Foothill High School on March 31 on the road.