The Granada High School baseball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 7-1 on March 16, getting their first league win of the year and improving to 5-2 on the season.
Both teams pitched well in the first couple of innings. The game was scoreless until the third inning, when Cowboys struck first with a Tanner Lee RBI to put them up 1-0. The Matadors would respond by posting four runs in the next inning. The Matadors 4th inning push gave them momentum heading into the 5th.
The Matadors prevented the Cowboys from scoring in the fifth inning and would tack on three more runs. The Matadors closed out the game by not allowing any runs after allowing one run in the third.
Junior Joshua Morano led the way for the Matadors, going 1-2 with two RBIs and a homerun. Morano also posted 12 strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. He is 2-0 from the mound so far this season. Sophomore Riley Winchell went 2-4 with a homerun and a double.
The Cowboys were led by Lee who went 2-3 with an RBI. Senior Nick Mamaoag went 1-2.
The Cowboys drop to 5-4 on the season and 0-2 in league play. They will face Northgate High School at home on March 18.
The Matadors improve to 5-2 on the season and start league play off with a win. They will face Dublin’s Dougherty Valley High School at home on March 18.