The Granada High School girls’ lacrosse team defeated the Livermore Cowboys by a score of 22-5 on April 29. The Matadors end their regular season on a high note, recording back-to-back wins to end the regular season.
The Matadors started off the game aggressive. They scored 13 goals in the first half and only allowed the Cowboys to score three. The second half was much of the same as the Matadors outscored the Cowboys 9-2.
Senior Maddie Braswell played an excellent offensive game for the Matadors, scoring six goals on eight shots to go along with an assist. Senior Gracelyn Mutz added four goals and one assist.
The Matadors also dominated the defensive end. As a team, they fielded ten ground balls.
Junior Carly Porkony and senior Shalia Rothe each played 25 minutes and allowed only five goals between the two of them. Rothe had a game-high five saves.
The Cowboys end their season on a loss and end their season with a 2-15 record.
The Matadors picked up a key win and punched their ticket to the North Coast Section Playoffs which start on May 3. They finish their regular season with a 7-8 record.